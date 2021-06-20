Home
News
Shots fired at Weslaco bar, suspect behind bars
A man is behind bars after a shooting inside a Weslaco bar Saturday night, officials said. Weslaco Police responded to the Tipsy Monkey off Expressway...
Summer ’21: First responders gear up for heat advisory
Sunday marks the first official day of summer,...
8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette
ATLANTA (AP) — Eight children in a van...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 19, 2021: Hot and humid with stray shower possible
June 18, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
June 17, 2021: Scattered showers with temperatures in low 90s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Toros Fall For First Time at Home in 2021in 2-1 to Austin
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 16, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-1) drops home matchup to Austin Bold FC (3-2-2) in a late stunner to end...
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home; Beat Real Monarchs 1-0
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio...
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his...
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
¿Por qué siguen aumentando los casos de VIH en nuestra región?
Recientemente los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades publicaron cifras históricas de casos de enfermedades por transmisión sexual en los Estados Unidos. Los médicos...
México: Sube a 19 los muertos en ataques en Reynosa, Tamaulipas frontera con Texas
Por ALFREDO PEÑA Associated Press CIUDAD VICTORIA,...
Cientos de personas viven en la plaza de La República en Reynosa,Tamaulipas en espera de cruzar a Estados Unidos
A diario Estados Unidos sigue expulsando migrantes hacia...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
