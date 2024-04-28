Home
News
McAllen High School mariachi group set to perform at Carnegie Hall
A Rio Grande Valley high school mariachi group is taking center stage at one of the nation's most prestigious performance halls. McAllen High School's Mariachi...
Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot...
First week of Early Voting wraps up, Election Day is Saturday
Early Voting continues for the May elections, and...
Additional Links
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, April 28, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, April 27, 2024: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy with temperatures in the low 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media. Dell was shot Saturday...
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
For the first time ever, the McAllen Champions...
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNB Foundation Scholarship
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signed her...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Queen Maeve and Star Bright
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Policía de San Marcos busca a niño desaparecido de 2 Años
El departamento de policía de San Marcos pide de su colaboración para encontrar a "Legend Torres" un menor de tan solo 2 años de edad. ...
Salud y Vida: Consejos para mejorar la salud del cerebro
Su cerebro te permite pensar, sentir, comunicarte, tomar...
Implementan plan de mejorar la alimentación de en las escuelas
Próximamente, un nuevo esfuerzo para mejorar la salud...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Cold Front
Back 2 School
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days