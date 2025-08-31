Home
New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway 4 for SpaceX launches
A new state law is giving city leaders the authority to temporarily close down highways. House Bill 5246 is going into effect on Monday, September...
Alamo city leaders to hold town hall meeting to discuss Duranta drainage project
Many people across the Rio Grande Valley have...
'The hype is real:' More than 12,000 fans show up for historic UTRGV Vaqueros football game
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros...
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather
Sports
Eddie Lee Marburger tosses 5 touchdowns as UTRGV football wins first game in program history
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football team won its inaugural game, beating Sul Ross State 66-0 on Saturday. The Vaqueros offense was...
PSJA North High School head football coach gives his take on UTRGV football
PSJA North High School Head Football Coach Marcus...
Gridiron Heroes: Director of football operations ensures days go smoothly for Vaqueros
With any job, there are always people who...
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
