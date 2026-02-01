Home
News
Two CBP agents identified in Alex Pretti shooting
* This story was originally published by ProPublica * The two federal immigration agents who fired on Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti are identified in government...
5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and father return to Minnesota from ICE facility in Texas
Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, who...
Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins solidly red Texas Senate seat in stunning special election upset
Democrat and machinist union leader Taylor Rehmet won...
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026: Chilly and sunny, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
U.S. Navy meteorologists provide insights of forecasting as part of Navy Week in the Valley
Two U.S. Navy meteorologists, Matthew Herdrich and Christopher...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship
Alamo, TX -- Last weekend the PSJA Memorial cheer team was named the 2026 NCA National Champions for the first time in school history. “It’s...
UTRGV Football players and 'Vaquero Up' host fundraiser to help Frank "The Tank" Medina as he battles cancer
Edinburg, TX -- “Since the beginning he came...
Progreso stays perfect in district play with win over Idea Weslaco Pike
Highlights from high school boys soccer featuring Progreso...
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the Great Plains Rat Snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Radar
7 Days