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Wanted McAllen man arrested on family violence, protective order violation charges
The McAllen Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges after responding to a call about an intoxicated person. According to a news release,...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for missing 63-year-old man
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking for...
Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, killing a woman, injuring three children
A woman was killed and four others were...
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Sunday, May 3, 2026: Nice, milder day, temps in the 80s
Saturday, May 2, 2026: Early morning showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 1, 2026: Hot, nightly storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS Saturday, May 2nd AREA ROUND Game 2: CC Veterans 4, PSJA North 2 - Game 3: CC Veterans 3, PSJA...
RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Saturday, May 2nd ...
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS Friday, May 1st ...
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Savannah the Bearded Dragon
Pet of the Week: Kermit the kitten
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