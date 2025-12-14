Home
Possible double homicide under investigation in Brownsville, sheriff says
A possible double homicide is being investigated in Brownsville, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino. Deputies with the sheriff's office are currently at the...
One person in critical condition following crash in rural Cameron County
One person is in critical condition and three...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 14, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025: Showers, 60s in the evening, current temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Dec. 12, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors complete the comeback against the Lady Mustangs 54-51
McAllen City of Palms Tournament Day 2 highlights and Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors complete the comeback against the McAllen Memorial Lady Mustangs to continue undefeated in...
Edinburg North advances to the next round, Mercedes falls to Corpus Christi Miller
La Feria C.E. Vail Tournament and McAllen City...
Brandon Figueroa to fight Nick Ball on February 7th in Liverpool
Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa announced his upcoming fight...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Gulf Coast Toad
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
