Brownsville police searching for man wanted for theft
The Brownsville Police Department are searching for a man they say is wanted for theft. Authorities do not have his name, but they say he...
Partnership to allow access to healthy foods with Instacart
A partnership between Food Bank RGV and Found...
UTRGV awarded two USDA grants
More than $300,000 in grant money is headed...
Weather
Saturday, June 10, 2023: Hot & Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Friday, June 9, 2023: Sunny and hot with highs in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, June 8, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
FC Brownsville extends undefeated streak to four after 2-0 win over Denton Diablo FC
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- FC Brownsville defeated Denton Diablo FC 2-0. Luis Martinez and Jorge Amaya scored both goals in the first half. Brownsville extended their...
Santa Rosa Hires New Boys Basketball Coach
SANTA ROSA, TEXAS -- The conversation surrounding small...
‘A Valley icon:’ Local coaches remember former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown
A giant in Valley sports who served as...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 9, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Pet of the Week: Mr. Ross the Terrier mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Doctora local dice que nuevas leyes afectando jóvenes transgéneros es apoyado por personas con información incorrecta
Según una nueva ley, jóvenes transgéneros en Texas que usaron bloqueadores de pubertad antes del 1 de junio tendrán que ir a 12 sesiones de terapias...
Conozca sus Derechos: ¿Qué es el programa DACA?
La abogada Susana Silva habla del programa DACA,...
Salud y Vida: Consejos para una rutina en verano
Del salón de clases a la sala de...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
