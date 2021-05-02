Home
News
18-year old charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief
An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief over the weekend. According to a news release, at...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press WILMINGTON, Del....
'I feel no different': 89-year-old woman gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines
An 89-year-old woman in California received two different...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 1, 2021: Scattered showers for Rio Grande Valley
April 29, 2021: Slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon
April 28, 2021: Wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the RGV
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
UTRGV Baseball Fan Makes Some Noise
EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball fans make a lot of noise to support their team. One fan beginning a tradition at the home games for when...
Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys focused...
Former UTRGV Women's Coach Tidwell 'Recruits" Lew Hill's Daughter For Dallas Christian
EDINBURG - Larry Tidwell, the former head coach...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Diseñan una aplicación para alertar sobre violencia doméstica
Una aplicación para erradicar la violencia doméstica muy pronto estará disponible para los residentes del condado Willacy que pudieran ser víctimas de abuso. Es algo...
Cuando los alumnos no asisten a las clases virtuales cuenta como una ausencia escolar
Desde hace un año las clases virtuales han...
Encuentran a más de 90 personas en una casa en Houston
HOUSTON (AP) - Más de 90 personas fueron...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
La Mejor Mama
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days