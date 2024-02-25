Home
News
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 25, 2024
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m., brought to you by Pueblo Tires & Services. Can't...
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Harlingen hip-hop group hoping to feed the homeless with monthly events
A Harlingen-based hip-hop group organized an event to...
Weather
Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday: Feb. 24, 2024: Mild & breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Feb. 23, 2024: Nice afternoon with a high of 80°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Watch video above for the UTRGV Women's Basketball highlights:
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
PHARR, TEXAS -- PSJA North wide receiver...
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- The Harvest Christian Lady...
Programming
Community
Zoo Guest: Cardboard, the ornate box turtle
Pet of the Week: Reba the Australian shepherd
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Tres detenidos tras cateo en Alamo
Tres personas se encuentra bajo custodia en la ciudad de Alamo luego de haber sido detenido tras un cateo en una vivienda, el sábado en la...
Salud y Vida: Los beneficios de tener un diario
Cuando nos escuchamos el llevar un diario, nuestra...
Mr. Amigo 2024 festejado en Brownsville
La asociación del Mr. Amigo en Brownsville confirmó...
