Biden has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said Sunday. Biden was seen by doctors last week after...
Texas businesses feel the pinch from Trump’s tariffs, Fed survey finds
" Texas businesses feel the pinch from...
Long-running lawsuit against Texas’ foster care system appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court
" Long-running lawsuit against Texas’ foster care...
Weather
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Hot and breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, May 17, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, May 16, 2025: Hot, hazy and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Universities cutting sports, others adding ahead of $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement
Over the past three months, a growing number of universities have added or dropped entire sports programs on the eve of dramatic changes coming to college...
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
The UTRGV Vaqueros fell 4-2 to the Houston...
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES: PSJA...
Pet of the Week: Yoshi the Leopard Gecko
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Nami, the sweet white and orange tabby
Noticias RGV
Se busca conductor que se dio a la fuga tras la muerte de una mujer en un choque en Weslaco
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS) solicita la ayuda del público para localizar el vehículo y el conductor involucrado en un choque que causó...
Trump suspende sistema de asilo, lo que deja a inmigrantes frente a un futuro incierto
Llegan a la frontera de Estados Unidos desde...
DHS dice que está en las etapas iniciales del "proceso de selección" para un supuesto reality show sobre inmigrantes
Originally Published: 16 MAY 25 14:33 ET ...
