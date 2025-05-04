Home
News
Edinburg police: Viral post on missing police officer a hoax
The Edinburg Police Department said a viral Facebook post concerning a missing officer is a nationwide hoax. The post, which appeared to have originated from...
Results for May 3 elections
McAllen • Commissioner, District 1 100%...
At least 1 dead after 14 people shot at a Houston family party, police say
HOUSTON (AP) — At least one person was...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sunday, May 4, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday: May 3, 2025: More rain chances throughout the weekend
Rain and storms continue to move south into...
Friday, May 2, 2025: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Kaycei Salazar New 800m State Champ
La Villa's Kaycei Salazar is bringing home gold after setting a new record finishing the 800 meter race in 2:13.92 at the 2025 UIL State Track...
Sharyland and Pioneer complete the comeback to punch their ticket to the next round
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCORES: Pioneer 1,...
Harlingen South Lady Hawks secure third round appearance with win over Flour Bluff
Harlingen South 12, Flour Bluff 7 - Harlingen...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 4, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, May 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Rex the Rhinoceros Rat Snake
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
En medio de celebraciones por el 5 de Mayo, se avecina un arancel de EEUU sobre tomates mexicanos
Hasta ahora, el guacamole se ha librado de los aranceles del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. Pero la salsa podría no correr con la misma...
Se cumple deseo de Musk en Texas: Sitio de lanzamiento de SpaceX se convierte en la ciudad Starbase
McALLEN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — La sede de...
¿Aún no tienes una REAL ID? Podrías enfrentar problemas de viaje después del 7 de mayo
NUEVA YORK (AP) — La fecha límite para...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days