Watch Live: Easter Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00am. The mass will be livestreamed in this article, as well...
DPS: 24-year-old Roma man killed in one-vehicle crash in San Juan
A 24-year-old man from Roma was killed in...
'We appreciate it': Mission community makes Easter barbecue plates for law enforcement
Holy Week, or Semana Santa, typically means grilling...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Pioneer Baseball Player Helps Run Family Business
MCALLEN - Pioneer's Fernando Morales plays baseball during the day, and cooks at night. The junior has a weekend job, but he doesn't just work...
RGVFC Signs Vicente Sanchez to Roster, Coaching Staff
EDINBURG - Rio Grande Valley FC signed 18-year...
High School Soccer - Regional Quarterfinal Scores and Highlights
Thursday, April 1st 4A Hidalgo 4,...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Consejos de salud en semana santa durante la pandemia
Familias que planean salir a celebrar la Pascua se les insista a tener en mente que contraer el virus es todavía un gran riesgo para la...
Las playas del condado Cameron reabren después del cierre temporal debido a la marea alta
Las playas del condado Cameron reabren después del...
La Vía Dolorosa del Viernes Santo en San Juan
Hoy se está llevando a cabo la celebración...
