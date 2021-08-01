Home
News
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this...
'Vote them out': Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Country music legend Willie...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Thanks to a...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, July 31, 201: Hot and humid with chance of thunderstorms
July 30, 2021: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in mid-90s
July 28, 2021: Spotty showers, highs in the mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Highway 83 Summer league wraps up
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The 20th annual Highway 83 Summer League wrapped up this week. A tournament showcasing, not just some of the valley's top volleyball...
Camping with the Cowboys - Day Seven
The Dallas Cowboys have begun their road to...
Marichalar Named Santa Rosa Head Football Coach
SANTA ROSA - On Monday Joe Marichalar found...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed in this...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Asesinan a 8 hombres en el occidente de México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Los cuerpos de ocho hombres ejecutados fueron hallados en una localidad del occidente de México donde organizaciones del narcotráfico mantienen enfrentamientos...
"Parte de un legado:" Hijo de un soldado de Texas asesinado, se gradúa de la academia DPS
El padre de Zachary Moses Sánchez, el policía...
Acuden al llamado de ayuda de una residente tras las inundaciones en Elsa
Hace un par de semanas Hecho Valle recibió...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days