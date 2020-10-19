Home
News
Watch Live: Sunday Mass
Watch Live: Sunday Mass
District attorney encourages candidates to run clean campaigns, voters to report suspicious activity
When candidates are running for office in the...
Woman shot in Mercedes, police investigating
A man shot a woman Saturday in Mercedes,...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
First and Goal Friday for 10/16; Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Friday for 10/16 - Scores Below Non-District Sharyland Pioneer 49, McAllen Rowe 28 Mercedes 33, PSJA North 13 ...
Two-a-Day Tour: Mission Eagles
MISSION - Koy Detmer has brought the Eagles...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Southwest
PHARR - The Javelinas of PSJA Southwest are...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Valley Moonshine
Jerrod Leon Henry just wanted to bring a little bit of Appalachia and the Ozarks to the Rio Grande Valley. That's how his businesses, Rio...
CON MI GENTE: Special Band Face Masks
A business that started in Angelica and Wilberto...
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Policía de Raymondville busca a sospechosa por intento de homicido.
Policía de Raymondville busca a sospechosa por intento de homicido. La joven de 18 años es buscada por un caso de apuñalamiento. Ocurrido este...
Realizan caravana para impulsar al voto .
Realizan caravana para impulsar al voto . ...
Autorizan reapertura de bares en el condado Cameron.
Las autoridades de salud del Condado Cameron anunciaron....
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days