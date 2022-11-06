Home
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats...
Man in custody at hospital after stabbing common-law spouse 'multiple times', police say
The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man Friday...
Activist calling Nicaraguan govt. to pay for migrant death costs
An ongoing struggle with finding ways for governments...
Weather
Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022: Less humid with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 4, 2022: Windy and humid with temperatures in the low 90s
Nov. 3, 2022: Partly sunny with temperatures in the high 80s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter . Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 below: ...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q
The 5th Quarter Powered by Reyna's Bar-B-Q will...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Nov 3, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
Pump Patrol - Nov. 4, 2022
Pump Patrol - Friday, October 28, 2022
Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz
This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra...
Hechos Valle
El expresidente Bill Clinton visitará la ciudad de Edinburg el lunes
El expresidente Bill Clinton estará en el Valle del Río Grande el lunes 7 de noviembre, ante las elecciones. Clinton tiene previsto presentarse en el...
El condado Cameron ve una cantidad récord de votantes anticipados
La participación en la votación anticipada en el...
Salud y Vida: Prevenciones contra el plomo
Se puede encontrar donde un niño vive, aprende...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
