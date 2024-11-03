Home
Memorial walk held in San Benito for victims of 1915 massacre
One group is continuing to honor those who died during a period in the Rio Grande Valley known as “La Matanza,” when Mexican-Americans on the border...
Volunteers team up with non-profit to build beds for children in need
A non-profit organization kicked off its Rio Grande...
Texas OB-GYNs urge lawmakers to change abortion laws after reports on pregnant women's deaths
" Texas OB-GYNs urge lawmakers to change...
Weather
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024: Windy and hot with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024: Breezy with showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Nov. 1, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
A teenage Mexican girl is racing against men and dreaming of reaching Formula 1
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Ivanna Richards hopes to one day crack the Formula 1 boys club. The 16-year-old Mexican driver is off to a good...
WATCH LIVE: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick
The 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X...
Programming
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Nov. 3, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Delilah the Ball Python
Connect
Noticias RGV
Doctores reportan aumentos en infecciones respiratorias en niños
En algunas partes de Estados Unidos, el virus sincitial respiratorio está en aumento, especialmente entre los niños pequeños. Los casos de tos ferina son cinco...
Brindan homenaje a víctimas de la Matanza de 1915 en San Benito
En San Benito, se recordó a las víctimas...
Emiten permisos para campus de salud en Río Grande City
Un nuevo hospital para el condado Starr está...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
