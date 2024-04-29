Home
Donna family working to rebuild after fire destroys home
Memories are all that's left of what once was a home. A single dad and his two kids lost everything after their house caught fire...
City of Roma working to renovate plaza into food truck park
Guadalupe Plaza sits at the center of the...
Los Fresnos project underway to create space for homes, businesses
The city of Los Fresnos and business leaders...
Weather
Monday, April 29, 2024: Stray storm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, April 28, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 27, 2024: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 30-5A title
PALMVIEW, Texas -- Lobos baseball has taken the District 30-5A title three years in a row. It's the second time they've done this in the past...
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles the great plains rat snake
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Lunes 29 de Abril: Parcialmente nublado y posibles lluvias para esta noche
Para seguir a Karen Gonzalez en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Policía de Pharr publica nuevos detalles sobre el niño fallecido en un accidente automovilístico
La policía de Pharr ha publicado más detalles...
Inicia el proceso de remodelación del Parque La Esperanza en Brownsville
El condado Cameron está preparando hacer algunas mejoras...
