Home
News
Merck says it's working to reduce levels of cancer-causing compound in popular diabetes drugs
Originally Published: 19 JAN 23 19:21 ET By Jen Christensen, CNN (CNN) -- Pharmaceutical company Merck said that it is working to reduce...
Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors
After nearly two centuries, one of the first...
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Friday Jan. 20, 2023: Cloudy, showers, and temperatures in the 70s
Thurs. Jan. 19, 2023: Less humid and temperatures in the 70s
Wed. Jan. 18, 2023: Breezy, humid, and temperatures in the 80s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV basketball vs. UT Arlington
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley took losses at home and on the road to UT Arlington tonight. Click on the video above for...
Hidalgo and PSJA kick off 16th Annual Copa La Frontera
HIDALGO, Texas -- Hidalgo and PSJA High School...
Bianca Torre Headlines UTRGV Hall of Fame Class for 2023
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - January 20, 2023
Zoo Guest - Hippo the rabbit
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Ofrecen programa de aviación para estudiantes de secundaria en Mcallen
Los estudiantes de secundaria llevan sus carreras a nuevas alturas gracias al programa de aviación del distrito escolar de Mcallen. El curso no solo ofrece...
Escuelas IDEA suspenden programa preescolar
Las escuelas públicas de IDEA han tomado la...
Mujer pierde la vida en un accidente de tránsito en Mission, sospechoso enfrenta cargos de homicidio e intoxicación.
Sale del hospital el sospechoso de un mortal...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days