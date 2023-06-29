Home
News
Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response
" Judge says DPS must release documents related to Uvalde shooting response " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
Hundreds of THC vape pens and cartridges were...
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in crash in San Juan
Suspects allegedly linked to a shots fired call...
Additional Links
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, June 29, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 28, 2023: Hot and sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Climate change has sent temperatures soaring in Texas
" Climate change has sent temperatures soaring...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World Games in England
MISSION, TEXAS -- Dante Alejandro knew he wanted to be an athlete from an early age. There was just one thing that made that more difficult...
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshmen Preparing for U-20 Championships
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- the USA Track and Field...
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- With all the injuries to...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Pet of the Week: Rhea, the Blue Heeler mix
Pump Patrol: June 28, 2023
Additional Links
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas invitan a los artistas a unirse a sus filas
La academia cinematográfica invitó a Taylor Swift a unirse a sus filas. La cantautora y cineasta se encuentra entre los 398 artistas y ejecutivos a los...
Baja presión de agua pone en riesgo la salud de los residentes de Peñitas
La falta de agua en la zona de...
Autoridades de salud concientizan a la población a registrarse como donantes de órganos
A nivel nacional, más de 100,000 personas están...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Heart of the Valley
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days