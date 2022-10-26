Home
Pharr students rock out in first performance of the year
A classical guitar class at Dr. William Long Elementary turned into a rock band. Fourth and fifth grade students had their first performance of the...
Pump Patrol: Oct. 26, 2022
Project to expand Anzalduas bridge breaks ground
The $83 million Anzalduas International Bridge expansion broke...
Weather
Oct. 26, 2022: Cooler morning with temperatures in mid-80s
Saturday, Sept. 22, 2022 morning forecast: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s
Oct. 17, 2022: Few strong storms, temperatures in the high 80s
Sports
Playmakers Week Nine
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley high school football players from last week's games. Watch part 2 of our playmakers of the week below:
Power Poll Week 9
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 21, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Community
Student of the Week: Cassandra Cruz
This week, we’re putting the spotlight on Cassandra Cruz, a senior at San Benito High School who is doing great things in and out of the...
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Pump Patrol - Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
Connect
Hechos Valle
Sigue aumentando la participación de votantes en las elecciones
Los líderes de los cuatro condados del Valle afirman que las cifras han aumentado considerablemente con respecto a las elecciones anteriores e informan que más de...
La Entrevista: el aumento de seno y el cáncer de mama
En el segmento, La Entrevista, continuamos los esfuerzos...
Salud y Vida: La enfermedad silenciosa que afecta mayormente a las mujeres
El cáncer de seno es una enfermedad silenciosa...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
