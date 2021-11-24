Home
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 155 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 155 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human...
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men...
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will require...
Nov. 24, 2021: Breezy, warmer with temperatures in the 80s
Nov. 23, 2021: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s
Nov. 22, 2021: Morning rain with temperatures in 60s
There will be some light rain showers this...
Sports
Coastal Bend-RGV Thanksgiving Classic
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- Thanksgiving week is well underway which means much of the same for high school basketball. A few teams from Corpus Christi...
RGV Vipers vs. Mexico City Capitanes
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers improve to 5-0...
First and Goal Scores and Highlights - Area Round Saturday
First and Goal Scores for Saturday, November 21st...
Community
Recognizing the Students of the Week
It was a big night for some of the Valley's brightest students. Channel 5 News recognized Students of the Week on Wednesday night. ...
Student of the Week: Sidney Jimenez
Sidney Jimenez, a senior at La Joya High...
South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy to host 5K run Wednesday
The South Texas Independent School District Preparatory Academy...
La preparación del vehículo es crucial antes de los viajes de vacaciones, segun expertos
Este Día de Acción de Gracias, las condiciones climáticas lluviosas harán que las carreteras estén resbaladizas. Es por eso que los expertos dicen que si...
Jugadores de los Dallas Cowboys estarán en el desfile navideño de McAllen
Los Dallas Cowboys vienen al desfile navideño de...
México divide segunda caravana migrante
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Un grupo de...
