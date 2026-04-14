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Interim head football coach named at Robert Vela High
An interim head football coach at Robert Vela High School was named, a spokesperson for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced. The announcement was...
Judge temporarily allows women, minority-owned businesses to qualify for Texas HUB program again
An Austin district judge on Monday ordered the...
Mexico's Sheinbaum pushes back on Trump over migrant deaths and Cuba
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government on...
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Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, April, 13, 2026: Morning showers, breezy temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, April 12, 2026: Thunderstorms expected overnight, Valley under marginal risk for severe weather
Thunderstorms are expected to move into the Rio...
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How new UTRGV QB Garret Rangel is fitting in with the Vaqueros
Just months ago, quarterback Garret Rangel joined UTRGV via the transfer portal. That’s the same way UTRGV landed the first starting quarterback in program history, Eddie...
UTRGV running backs group looking strong ahead of 2026 season
This year's UTRGV running backs group comes into...
UTRGV defense gearing up to repeat stellar performance from inaugural season
The UTRGV Vaqueros are coming off their first...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, April 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
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