Disney On Ice dancing its way over to Hidalgo
Disney On Ice Presents Let's Dance is performing at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo. Performer Nina Letenayova speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez on...
Mission police search for missing 60-year-old man
The Mission Police Department is searching for a...
Smart Living: Tips on avoiding sneaky sugar
Health data shows the average American consumes two...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Stray shower, breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 22, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, April 21, 2025: Early thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Texas Southmost College announces Jesus Villarreal as head coach for women's soccer team
Texas Southmost College announced on Tuesday that they are hiring Jesus Villarreal as their head women's soccer coach. Villarreal has served as a volunteer assistant...
RGV high school baseball highlights as teams near end of regular season
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SCORES: Los Fresnos 9,...
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list
Isaac Lopez was named the UTRGV Legacy Award...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Easter Mass, April 20, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Policía de Mission busca a un hombre desaparecido de 60 años
El Departamento de Policía de Mission está buscando a un hombre que fue visto por última vez el martes por la noche. Rolando García, de...
Nuevos requisitos para votar en películas nominadas
Los miembros de la Academia de Cine deben...
Pastelería ofrece variedad de pasteles horneados
Capricious Cake Shop ofrece una variedad de pasteles...
