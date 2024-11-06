Home
News
Cameron County DA: Abducted children taken into Mexico back in the U.S.
Three children who were abducted from foster care by their biological mother and taken to Mexico are back home, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis...
The Valley’s first utility conference kicks off in McAllen
When Marie Leal says she knows of ways...
‘My vote didn’t count:’ San Benito residents react to ruling that voids charter change election
More than five thousand people voted on the...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hurricane Rafael strengthens to powerful Category 3 storm as it heads to Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Rafael strengthened Wednesday into a powerful Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in western Cuba, where it was forecast to bring...
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024: Morning thunderstorm with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
RGV high school volleyball bi-district playoff highlights
Pioneer defeats Pace (3-0) Mission Veterans defeats King (3-0) Sharyland defeats Lopez (3-0) Vela defeats Rivera (3-1) Edinburg defeated...
Playmakers - Week 10 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Carlos Garcia -...
An unraveling season isn't getting any better for the Cowboys, with more injury issues to boot
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy slammed a...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Student of the Week: Abram Perez
At Harlingen School of Health Professions, there is...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Nov. 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Brownsville crea laboratorio de mosquitos para combatir virus del Nilo Occidental
A lo largo de FM 511, junto al centro de cuidado y regulación de animales de Brownsville, hay un laboratorio propiedad de la ciudad. Este...
Reacciones de votos anulados sobre propuesta en San Benito
En San Benito, los votantes están sorprendidos tras...
Efecto Trump en el Valle, variables de la nueva tendencia electoral
Después que los resultados no oficiales muestran que...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days