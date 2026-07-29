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UTRGV marketing student helping expand Roma Birding Center and Museum
A 20-year-old marketing student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is turning her love of local history into a plan to keep Roma's museum...
Data center application withdrawn as Brownsville works on new policy
A proposed data center in Brownsville is drawing...
South Texas Republican builders warn of voter backlash in November if aggressive ICE tactics continue
PHARR — Leaders within the construction industry...
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Wednesday, July 29, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the triple digits
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 28, 2026: Breezy and hot with temperatures approaching 100
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 27, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
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Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud faces pressure as team eyes contract extension
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is heading into the season under pressure after a rough postseason and the team's general manager is speaking out about his...
Cowboys left tackle competition underway at training camp
The Cowboys are set to have a...
Jerry Jones praises George Pickens for handling of contract situation
The Cowboys leadership addressed the media on Tuesday...
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Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Pump Patrol: Monday, July 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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