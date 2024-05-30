Home
Quest Collegiate Academy in McAllen closing due to low enrollment
Friday is the last day for a charter school in McAllen. Quest Collegiate Academy was opened in 2021 by a non-profit organization called Responsive Ed....
Brownsville doctor seeing increase in heat-related illnesses among kids
Ahead of the official start of summer, the...
Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict in hush money case
On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former...
Facing the Fury: Survival expert provides tips on hurricane preparedness
Natural disasters can cut off the power, and it's important to be prepared with a couple items that can get you through those days. Cody...
Facing the Fury: Best ways to protect your windows during a hurricane
Protecting your home during a major storm is...
Facing the Fury: Familiarizing yourself with evacuation zones
A hurricane can often be devastating, but it...
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
History is being made as two high school teams in the Rio Grande Valley head to the UIL state softball semifinals. The Weslaco High Lady...
Edinburg CISD coach retiring after 41 years
After 41 years in education, a beloved Edinburg...
Weslaco Panthers Softball Prepare to head to UIL State Tournament
WESLACO, TEXAS -- The Weslaco Panthers are...
Pet of the Week: Kit the short-haired kitten
For details on Kit and other animals available at the Palm Valley Animal Society, visit their website. Click on the video above for the full...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Más Alla de la Tormenta: Cómo se forman las tormentas
Los huracanes no ocurren de la noche a la mañana. Les lleva mucho tiempo formarse. Comprendamos mejor la furia más grande de la madre...
Cierre de Quest Collegiate Academy debido a baja matriculación
Después de tres años ofreciendo servicios a la...
Acuerdo de mejoras laborales entre ciudad de Mission y departamento de bomberos
La asociación de bomberos de Mission y la...
