Sixth Texas Democrat in Washington, D.C., tests positive for COVID-19
" Sixth Texas Democrat in Washington, D.C., tests positive for COVID-19 " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that...
Texas Supreme Court extends state program to help tenants avoid eviction until Oct. 1
" Texas Supreme Court extends state program...
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 196 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death...
Weather
July 20, 2021: Temperatures in the 90s, thunderstorms possible
We'll see temperatures in the 90s today...but as we warm up, there could be a shower or storm later this afternoon and evening. #RGV #KRGV...
July 19, 2021: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 90s
July 18, 2021: Partly cloudy with highs in the 90s
Sports
Mercedes MMA fighter to compete in Ultimate Fighter
MCALLEN, Texas -- Season 29 of the Ultimate Fighter returns tomorrow. One Mercedes native will be one of 16 fighters trying to win it all....
UTRGV baseball recruiting locally
EDINBURG, Texas -- Right now, the UTRGV baseball...
Harlingen Cardinal receives local scholarship
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Jerry Hirst coached the Harlingen...
Programming
Community
CBP finds rare pest in shipment of coconuts
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted a rare pest in a shipment of coconuts last month, according to a...
PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans
The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley...
Hechos Valle
Redoblan seguridad en las carreteras de Tamaulipas
El delegado de gobernación Ricardo Rodríguez Martínez, afirmo que la seguridad esta garantiza para los visitantes, dijo que hay un fuerte dispositivo de seguridad en los...
Agencias en el Valle, sin fines de lucro brindan ayuda a través de la frontera
Una organización sin fines de lucro se esfuerza...
Distritos escolares en Brownsville analizan las repercusiones sobre la cancelación de DACA
Tras el dictamen emitido por un juez federal...
