Tips to prepare for cold weather
With a cold front coming in later this week that’s expected to bring nearly freezing temperatures in the Valley, it’s important to prepare for the cold...
Firefighters responding to large grass fire in Hidalgo County
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grass...
Emergency SNAP benefits to continue in February
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)...
Weather
Feb. 2, 2022: Temperatures in the 80s today, cold front blowing in Thursday
Today is the last warm today for a long time. Highs will be mostly in the 80s this afternoon. Expect a breezy afternoon. A strong cold...
Feb. 1, 2022: Dense fog advisory in the morning, temperatures in mid-70s by afternoon
Jan. 31, 2022: Morning showers, temperatures in the mid-70s
Sports
Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady walked away from the NFL on his own terms, still at the top of his game. Brady, the most...
Rio Hondo Defeats La Feria on Monday Night
Rio Hondo defeated La Feria on Monday 63-40....
UTRGV WOMEN’S BASKETBALL DROPS ROAD GAME AT NEW MEXICO STATE
LAS CRUCES, N.M – In their third road...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
ACTUALIZACIÓN: Localizan a hombre desaparecido de Weslaco de 67 años
ACTUALIZACIÓN: El Departamento de Policía de Weslaco anunció el miércoles por la tarde que Joel Antonio Esparza ha sido localizado y está a salvo con su...
Aumento de recompensa para sospechosos buscados por homicidio en Rio Grande City
La policía de Rio Grande City aumentó la...
Retraso en reporte de casos positivos de COVID-19 en el condado Hidalgo
23 mil infecciones positivas de COVID-19 ese es...
Submit a Tip
