Home
News
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide second update on weather conditions
Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
UTRGV Games Versus Seattle U Cancelled - Will Host Dallas Christian Sunday
EDINBURG - UTRGV athletics announced on Wednesday that their WAC match-ups against Seattle U have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled. Seattle U was unable...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Area Round Playoffs - Wednesday
Wednesday, February 17th 6A Area Round Playoff...
Girls Basketball Playoff Games Re-Scheduled Due to Cold Weather Issues
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Several girls basketball playoff...
Additional Links
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Advertencia de congelación intensa: las temperaturas bajarán a 20 grados el jueves por la noche
Se acerca otra noche fría al Valle del Río Grande. Un aviso de sensación térmica está vigente hasta el mediodía del viernes y un aviso...
Muere niño hondureño al intentar cruzar el Río Bravo
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Un niño hondureño...
El Senador Cruz vacaciona en México mientras Texas sufre nevada
DALLAS (AP) - El senador texano Ted Cruz...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days