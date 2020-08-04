Home
‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CARLA K. JOHNSON and PHILIP MARCELO BOSTON (AP) — Fourth of July gatherings, graduation parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars — there are...
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
By BASSEM MROUE BEIRUT (AP) — A...
Why Texas’ coronavirus data comes with caveats
by Emma Platoff , Edgar Walters and...
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Sports
Valley Teams Wait As Rest of Texas Begins Football Workouts
WESLACO - High School football programs in the Rio Grande Valley have to wait a bit longer to start workouts. However 4A programs and below throughout...
RGV FC TOROS VS FC TULSA TO BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
EDINBURG - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike...
TAPPS Makes Adjustment to 2020 Fall Revision
FORT WORTH - TAPPS, the governing body for...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Ejército de Salvación ayuda con alimentos a damnificados por inundaciones
Como una muestra de solidaridad y apoyo, el Ejército de Salvación del condado Hidalgo ha trabajado largas jornadas para hacer posible la entrega de alimentos para...
México purga agencias de vinculados con García Luna
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Las autoridades mexicanas...
EEUU se acerca a 5 millones de casos confirmados de COVID-19
Por PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON y LISA...
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
