While border wall construction has been suspended following President Biden's executive order, work on private land continues
While most of the construction of the border wall has been suspended following President Joe Biden’s executive order, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has continued work...
Local doctor weighs in on vaccine distribution and registration challenges
As new COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites rise in...
New poll reveals how coronavirus pandemic affected Texans in 2020
A Texas nonprofit on Thursday released its findings...
5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Edinburg High Beats PSJA North
Thursday Night Basketball - Girls 31-6A Edinburg High 54, PSJA North 46 Economedes 52, Juarez-Lincoln 38 31-5A Pioneer 48, Nikki Rowe...
UTRGV Releases Baseball Schedule
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande...
Gonzalez Returns to Harlingen To Lead the South Hawks
HARLINGEN - Israel Gonzalez is returning home, but...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Requisitos para vacuna contra covid - 19
La jornada de vacunación contra el COVID continúa en la región y a pesar de que han habido varias clínicas siguen muchas personas que batallan para...
Niño envía carta a el gobernador de Texas para salvar a su madre
La súplica de un niño de 14 años...
Antigua cafetería en Río Grande City sobrevive crisis de la pandemia
La pandemia del coronavirus ha dado un fuerte...
