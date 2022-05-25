Home
News
Valley schools on high alert following deadly Uvalde school shooting
Valley schools are on high alert following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. School districts from across the Valley have ramped up security measures...
Uvalde community picking up the pieces after deadly school shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies remain in Uvalde after...
Hidalgo County district attorney sends staff to assist Uvalde families
Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez has sent...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 25, 2022: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cameron County until 7:45 a.m.
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or follow KRGV Weather on Facebook and Twitter. For current watches, warnings or advisories, click here ....
May 24, 2022: Thunderstorms expected in the morning
For the latest weather updates, visit krgv.com/weather or...
Thunderstorms moving through Rio Grande Valley
Storms are moving through the Rio Grande Valley...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Vaquero ace ready for tournament run
The UTRGV baseball team begins its run in the WAC tournament as the No. 3 seed on Wednesday. They open up against Sacramento State. ...
Valley competitive gaming on the rise
MISSION, Texas -- A valley-wide e-sports competition was...
UIL softball regional semifinals 5-21
WESLACO, Texas -- UIL regional semifinals wrapped up...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Free health fair to be held in Brownsville on Friday
A free health fair will be taking place in Brownsville this Friday. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5409 Austin...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 22, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 15, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Texas: Presunto atacante avisó en sus redes que dispararía en contra de una escuela
UVALDE, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Minutos antes de matar a tiros a 19 niños y dos maestros en una escuela primaria en Texas, el atacante publicó...
Reaccionan las entidades educativas del valle ante la masacre en Uvalde
Alrededor de Texas, las entidades educativas han reaccionado...
Morgan LaMantia declara victoria en la carrera por el Distrito 27 del Senado Estatal
Morgan LaMantia declaró la victoria en la carrera...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days