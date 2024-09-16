Home
First phase of drainage improvement project underway in Hidalgo County
One Hidalgo County resident says she’s seen more construction around her home between McAllen and Mission. Virginia Richter says she’s been living near Ware and...
UTRGV to create diabetes center with $30 million grant
Harlingen will be where UTRGV will use $30...
Consumer Reports: Update to Amazon's recall rules
There are countless online marketplaces you can use...
Weather
Monday, September 16, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, September 15, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Five Star Plays 2024 Week 3
5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football. Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.
Another dud at home for the Cowboys, who still have plenty of games to play after this one
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No more having to...
Canelo Álvarez says he is ‘the best fighter in the world’ after retaining his unified super middleweight titles
Originally Published: 14 SEP 24 04:00 ET ...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Monday, September 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, September 15, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, September 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Médicos utilizan un tratamiento viral en pacientes con melanoma
El melanoma, que afecta a la piel, es uno de los cánceres más frecuentes y graves en Estados Unidos y podría poner en peligro la vida...
Policía de Edinburg CISD advierte sobre las consecuencias de las amenazas escolares
El Departamento de Policía de CISD de Edinburg...
Realizan entrega número 76 de los premios Emmy
"The Bear," "Shogun," "Hacks," y "Baby Reindeer" se...
