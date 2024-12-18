Home
Valley residents invited to experience South Pole Illuminated Festival in McAllen
The magic of Christmas is here and the city of McAllen is hosting its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center. McAllen...
Brownsville Fire Department holds push-in ceremony for new fire truck
The Brownsville Fire Department has a new fire...
San Benito CISD school bus involved in minor traffic accident
A San Benito Consolidated Independent School District school...
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024: Spotty shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
McAllen Memorial Girls Soccer 2025 Season Preview
McAllen, Texas - Last year t he Lady Mustangs went on an undefeated district champ run that ended at the Regional semi-final game against Leander Rouse....
Hidalgo's Rosbel Barrera signs with Western Texas College
Hidalgo cross country star Rosbel Barrera signed his...
UTRGV Women's Basketball - Gianna Angiolet on the Starting five as a Freshman
Edinburg, Texas - UTRGV Women's basketball picked up...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Noticias RGV
Autobús escolar de San Benito CISD se accidenta con estudiantes a bordo
Un autobús escolar del Distrito Escolar Independiente Consolidado de San Benito estuvo involucrado este miércoles en un accidente de tráfico menor en West Luz Avenue, cerca...
Evento de mujeres distinguidas en McAllen
Cynthia Sakulenzki, presidenta de 'Hats off to Women...
McAllen invita a la comunidad al 'Festival Iluminado del Polo Sur'
Joe García, representante de South Pole of Texas,...
