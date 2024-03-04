Home
Non-profit offers free rides for Valley residents to voting polls
A Dallas based non-profit, Rideshare 2 Vote Aware, is offering free rides for Rio Grande Valley residents to voting polls. If a voter needs a...
Valley farmers continue to push for more water for their crops
Rio Grande Valley farmers and other officials are...
Texas, SpaceX agree to swap land at Boca Chica State Park and Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge
The vote on the land swap between SpaceX...
Weather
Monday, March 4, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Sunday, March 3, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Saturday, March 2, 2024: Cloudy morning with afternoon sun and a high of 80
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they've acquired H-E-B Park in Edinburg to serve as the new home for their upcoming Vaqueros football program....
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores - 2/27/2024
WESLACO, Texas -- Two valley teams remain after...
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV Baseball (5-1) completes...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Mambo the Mexican milksnake
Pet of the Week: Chuck Norris, the chihuahua pug mix
Corte Suprema federal bloquea temporalmente ley de Texas que permite a policía detener a migrantes
AUSTIN, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — La Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos suspendió temporalmente el lunes una nueva ley de Texas que permite a la policía detener...
Ya comienza Noticias RGV en su nuevo horario a las 5p. Canal 5.2 y 1240 por cable
¡Porque usted lo pidió, regresan nuestros noticieros a...
La Entrevista: Plan de seguridad vial Vision Zero Action Plan de McAllen
Nos visita Marlen Garza, directora del departamento de...
