Brownsville police arrest three individuals on drug charges
The Brownsville Police Department has arrested three individuals on multiple drug charges. Brownsville police said they executed a search warrant at a residence on the...
In South Texas congressional race, Monica De La Cruz and Michelle Vallejo spar over health care
" In South Texas congressional race, Monica...
How a school voucher supporter won in a Texas House district with almost no private schools
" How a school voucher supporter won...
Weather
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Sept. 30, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
The Edinburg North Lady Cougars took down the Weslaco Lady Panthers 3-1 in district action on Tuesday night. Weslaco took the first set in dominating...
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over Brownsville Hanna
After dropping the first two sets in the...
Kenisha Martinez powers Sharyland to sweep in marquee matchup with McAllen Memorial
The Sharyland Lady Rattlers took down the McAllen...
Community
Student of the Week: Angel Guerra
A Weslaco High School student is passionate about STEM and has his eyes set on a future in aerospace engineering. Angel Guerra, 17, is a...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Sept. 30, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Policía de Brownsville arresta a tres personas por cargos de drogas
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville ha arrestado a tres personas por múltiples cargos de drogas. La policía de Brownsville dijo que ejecutó una orden...
Conozca Sus Derechos: Proceso para solicitar un nuevo certificado de ciudadanía
La abogada Susana Silva visita Noticias RGV para...
Realizan campamento de otoño en Brownsville
Aanali Lewis, representante de Camp Rio At Historic...
