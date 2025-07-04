Home
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
City of Mercedes breaks ground on new shopping area
The city of Mercedes held a groundbreaking ceremony...
Zoo Guest: Baby Red-Eared Slider
Weather
Friday, July 4, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, July 3, 2025: Mainly dry, warmer, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Hit or miss showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application and...
'The disappointment is huge:' Cuban women's volleyball team denied US visa to compete in Puerto Rico
HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — The Cuban women's national...
UPenn reaches agreement with Trump administration on transgender athletes and erases Lia Thomas’ records
Originally Published: 01 JUL 25 16:58 ET ...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Rudy the Labrador mix
Connect
Noticias RGV
Una persona arrestada por caso de crueldad animal en La Grulla
Una persona ha sido arrestada en relación con un caso de crueldad animal en La Grulla. La policía de La Grulla informa que recibió una...
'The Culture', banda de rock alternativo del Valle
'The Culture' es una banda de rock alternativo...
Especie de la Semana: La tortuga de orejas rojas
El zoológico Gladys Porter presenta a la especie...
Take 5
