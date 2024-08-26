Home
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2022 Edinburg kidnapping
A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with a kidnapping turned homicide that ended with investigators finding the body of the victim in a burning...
Firefighters battling warehouse fire in Hidalgo
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story...
Judge rejects Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to shut down Houston immigrant rights group
" Judge rejects Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024: Spotty showers with a high of 98
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Aug. 23, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Two-a-Day Tour: Harlingen MMA Leathernecks
The Marine Military Academy Leathernecks are coming into 2024 with a new look. There's been a lot of changes in the assistant coaching ranks who...
Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Rosa Warriors
Over the past two seasons, Santa Rosa has...
Two-a-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes
Last year was a disappointing season for the...
Programming
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 25, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. Can't...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Aug. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Madagascar Hissing Cockroach
Noticias RGV
Funcionarios de salud reporten más casos de enfermedad viral
A principios de este año, funcionarios de salud de más de una docena de países europeos informaron números de casos inusualmente altos de parvovirus B19. ...
Ciudad de Edcouch pide donaciones de artículos para el calor
Durante estos tiempos de calor extremo, los líderes...
Combaten incendio en almacén en Hidalgo
Se empezó a encender un almacén ubicado en...
Radar
7 Days