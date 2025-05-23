Home
News
Uvalde - Remember the 21: Mothers turning tragedy into action
Two mothers in Uvalde who lost their daughters in the state’s deadliest mass shooting are now turning tragedy into action. Kim Rubio and Gloria Cazares...
Residents in Brownsville neighborhood on alert after hit-and-run driver crashes into home
Neighbors on Concord Place in Brownsville are on...
Valley congress members react to passage of Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives the...
Weather
Get ready for another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but maybe not as crazy as 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — With warmer than normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. But they don't think it...
Thursday, May 22, 2025: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Late thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PSJA takes Game 1 over Dripping Springs; one win away from state semifinals
The PSJA Bears took down Dripping Springs 6-4 on Thursday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the regional finals. The Bears got things...
Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signs with Arkansas Tech
Lopez softball star Jenny Shank signed her letter...
Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M-Kingsville
Raymondville's Chris Gonzalez signed his letter of intent...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Zoshi the American Red Heeler
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Administración Trump reanuda requisito de inglés para conductores de camiones
Conductores de camiones que transiten aquí en Estados Unidos, ahora deberán demostrar que hablan inglés para poder continuar en las carreteras. Esto es parte de una...
Estudiantes de TSTC reparan casa de veterano tras las lluvias
Un veterano de la marina y estudiante de...
La FAA aprueba el noveno vuelo de Starship de SpaceX en Boca Chica
La Administración Federal de Aviación ha anunciado que...
Submit a Tip
Radar
7 Days