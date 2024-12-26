Home
Police investigating after man found dead in Alton home
The Alton Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Thursday, according to Alton Assistant Police Chief Michael Martinez. ...
‘It’s a blessing’: Woman gives birth to twins on Christmas Day in McAllen
The sound of a new life fills the...
DPS assisting Escobares police in deadly crash investigation involving Border Patrol unit
The Escobares Police Department continues piecing together a...
Weather
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024: Breezy, warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 23, 2024: Sunny with a high of 80°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edcouch-Elsa's Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
EDCOUCH -- The Edcouch-Elsa's football team is giving back this holiday season. This is the 11th year for Edcouch-Elsa ISD's Toys for Tots drive. Students from...
Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports
" Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender...
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team took down...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: White Mocha, the Husky/German Shepherd mix
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Familia de un hombre asesinado de Mission solicita respuesta a las autoridades
Por más de 15 años, la familia de un hombre asesinado de Mission ha esperado respuestas que aún no llegan. Este suceso se ha convertido...
Jueves 26 de Diciembre: Noche calida, temperaturas en los altos 70s
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz...
Investigan en Escobedo el accidente mortal que involucró a un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza
Este jueves continúa la investigación de la muerte...
Take 5
