Home
News
Google is an online advertising monopoly, judge rules
New York (CNN) — Google has illegally built “monopoly power” with its web advertising business, a federal judge in Virginia has ruled, siding with the Justice...
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Man to be arraigned for assaulting his father, causing serious injury
A man has been arrested by the Hidalgo...
Edinburg police investigate assault involving two students at IDEA school
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an assault...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Thursday, April 17, 2025: Very breezy, warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Very breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Port Isabel's Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres sign to Schreiner football
Port Isabel football stars Christopher Gonzalez and Michael Torres signed to join the football program at Schreiner University on Wednesday afternoon. The two Tarpons defensive...
Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili holding basketball camp in RGV
The Valley will be getting a special visit...
Rio Grande City extends winning streak to 15 with win over Mission
Highlights from the Rio Grande Citys softball team's...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Evento de recursos para productores y agricultores en Brownsville
La Región 1 en asociación con el Instituto de Ecología, Becas y Salud para este evento realiza un Food Summit especializado para productores y agricultores. ...
Arrestan a un hombre por agredir a su padre y causarle lesiones graves
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Hidalgo arrestó...
Dos estudiantes de la escuela IDEA en Edinburg investigados por agresión
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg está investigando...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days