An inside look at the McAllen High School marching band
High school football season is about to begin, and it's not just players and coaches getting ready for the Friday night lights. High school marching...
IDEA Robindale in Brownsville has first graduating senior class
One of the IDEA schools in the Rio...
TXDOT preparing Valley highways for potential heavy rain, flooding
The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for...
Weather
Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV women's soccer head coach Mark Foster shares thoughts ahead of season opener
The UTRGV women's soccer team starts the regular season at home against Tarleton State on Thursday evening. The Vaqueros played two exhibition games prior to...
Two-a-Day Tour 2025: Hidalgo Pirates
The Hidalgo Pirates finished the 2024 high school...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals cancer diagnosis and credits experimental drug
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Aug. 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Search
