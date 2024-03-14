Home
News
Shelter in place lifted at UTRGV in Harlingen
A shelter in place has been lifted at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning in Harlingen. UTRGV Spokesperson Patrick Gonzales said an...
Thursday, March 14, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
McAllen city leaders seeking public input to reduce amount of crashes on the road
City leaders in McAllen are trying to reduce...
Weather
Thursday, March 14, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, March 13, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Breezy and cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez are taking a share in the District 32-5A title in boys soccer. For Porter, it's their third...
McAllen Girls Soccer HC Patrick Arney reaches 600 career win mark
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Girls Soccer Coach...
Edcouch-Elsa Girls Powerlifting Team Buzzing for 4th Straight Title
Edcouch, Texas -- The Lady Yellowjackets are headed...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 14 de Marzo: Día nublado con fuertes vientos
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, hacer clic aquí.
Policía asiste a UTRGV en Harlingen tras posible asalto en el campus
Este jueves 14 de marzo se ordenó un...
Líderes de la ciudad de McAllen buscan reducir accidentes viales con la ayuda de la comunidad
Líderes de la ciudad de McAllen intentan reducir...
