Thursday, March 30, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
New partnership between DHR Health and Texas A&M University aims to relieve shortage of doctors in the Valley
After DHR Health cut ties with UTRGV’s medical...
Two Texas Democrats will vote for GOP bill to reverse their own party’s signature climate improvement initiatives
" Two Texas Democrats will vote for...
Thursday, March 30, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Wednesday, March 29, 2023: Spotty showers, temps in the 70s
Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Spotty storm, temps in the 70s
Vaqueros Unveil New Vaquero Performance Center for Football Program
EDINBURG - The UTRGV Vaquero football team will soon have a home of their own as the UTRGV Athletic Department announced the future construction and unveiled...
High School Soccer Playoffs - Area Round Scores and Highlights
Area Round - High School Soccer Playoffs ...
Los Fresnos Student Breaks Barriers as Deaf Varsity Soccer Player
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- Freshman Giselle Larraga is...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
RGV Humane Society continues looking for fosters after recent rain floods Mission location
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Salud y Vida: Revelan nueva técnica de cirugía invasiva libre de dolor
Ahora los cirujanos están utilizando una técnica innovadora para eliminar el dolor. Así se presenta el pectus excavatum, o pecho hundido, en donde el pectoral...
Cuidados bucales para prevenir enfermedades
En la entrevista, el doctor Atanasio Orfanos, quien...
Instalan letreros de emergencia en la frontera
Es un letrero metal que pudiera salvar una...
