WATCH LIVE: El Paso officials hold press conference over fatal mall shooting
Officials in El Paso are set to hold a press conference on Wednesday's fatal shooting at a local mall. One person were killed, and...
Palm Valley Police Chief found guilty of tampering with government records
After nearly five hours of deliberation, a jury...
WATCH LIVE: Mission police hold press conference on meteor incident
The Mission Police Department is set to hold...
Thurs. Feb. 16, 2023: Turning cooler, temps in the 60s
Wed. February 15, 2023: Sunny and warm, temperatures in the 80s
Tues. February 7, 2023: Warmer, windy, and temperatures in the 80s
UTRGV Wins In Thrilling Comeback Over Grand Canyon
PHOENIX – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team came back from a 15-point deficit and junior Daylen Williams hit a...
Girls Playoff Highlights and Scores for Bi-District Playoffs - Tuesday
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF FINAL SCORES - TUESDAY ...
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was magical...
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
Pump Patrol - Feb. 13, 2023
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 16 de febrero
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Noticias RGV con Naomi De Lucia.
Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirma el impacto de un meteoro en el condado Hidalgo
Si usted vive por la zona de McAllen...
Distrito escolar de Harlingen anuncia cambios en el calendario escolar
El distrito escolar de Harlingen adoptó un nuevo...
