Federal appeals court could rule soon on Biden’s student loan repayment plan. Here’s what borrowers need to know
Originally Published: 24 OCT 24 17:02 ET By Katie Lobosco, CNN Washington (CNN) — The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals could rule soon...
McDonald's says onions from California grower linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
A California grower was the source of fresh...
Iowa woman says man she was dating confessed he was on the run, wanted for murder in Texas
Originally Published: 22 OCT 24 11:16 ET ...
Weather
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, October 23, 2024: Stray shower, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, October 22, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gets jury duty but is expected to play at Niners
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys expect Brandon Aubrey to be available in San Francisco after missing the first two practices of the week when...
High School Volleyball: Highlights October 22nd, 2024
Edcouch defeats Lopez 3-2. Pace sweeps Donna...
Playmakers - Week 8 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Calvin Trevillion - Brownsville Veterans - 100 rush...
Programming
Community
Pet of the Week: Raven, the Husky
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Student of the Week: Alexandria Garza
A Mercedes Early College Academy student has the...
Noticias RGV
'Security First Credit Union' invita a la comunidad a un evento comunitario en Edinburg
Emiliano Jiménez, representante de 'Security First Credit Union', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de Halloween que tendrán en Edinburg. ...
Encuentran a un hombre con herida de bala en la pierna en el estacionamiento de DHR Health
El Departamento de Policía de Edinburg está investigando...
Arrestan a exempleado de Donna tras atropellar a una mujer cerca de un lugar de votación
Un exempleado de la ciudad Donna estuvo involucrado...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
