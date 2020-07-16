Home
Memorial service honors fallen McAllen police officers
An emotional memorial service honoring McAllen police officers Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Ismael Chavez Jr. Officer Edelmiro Garza, known as Eddie, a U.S. marine veteran...
Cameron County confirms 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 335 new cases
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Thursday...
22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 1,248 new cases reported in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 22 more people...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
RGV FC and San Antonio FC Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Test
EDINBURG - RGV FC's scheduled South Texas Derby match against San Antonio FC schedule for Friday has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the...
Donna ISD Has No Plans To Change Donna High Mascot Name and Logo
DONNA - Despite the retiring of the name...
WAC Pushes Back Fall Sports Until September
EDINBURG - The Western Athletic Conference is the...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Condado Cameron confirma 10 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 335 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el jueves 10 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, así como 335 casos positivos adicionales, con un total de muertes de 89...
Condado Hidalgo reporta 22 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 1,248 casos más
El condado Hidalgo anunció el jueves 22 muertes...
FBI solicita ayuda del público para localizar a adolescente desaparecida
El FBI División San Antonio busca ayuda para...
