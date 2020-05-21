Home
State disinfection, testing teams to educate Valley nursing home employees as COVID-19 deaths climb
Coronavirus-related deaths make up 81% of the deaths in Cameron County, which are 26 of the total 32 currently reported. The majority are from Windsor...
12 more residents combined from Hidalgo, Cameron counties test positive for coronavirus
On Thursday, health officials in Cameron County announced...
Cameron County census committee step up outreach efforts to improve response rate
Other than the coronavirus, officials across the Rio...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Rio Hondo's Villarreal Commits To Central Methodist
RIO HONDO - Another Valley athlete is going to get the chance to compete at the next level. Rio Hondo's Jabez Villarreal signed to play...
Valley Cheer Elite Is Back In Business
EDINBURG - Valley Cheer Elite is back in...
Lasara Senior Tres Rodriguez Signs With Lubbock Christian
LASARA - Tres Rodriguez will have a chance...
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Somos Noticias
12 residentes en total de condados Hidalgo y Cameron dan positivo a coronavirus
El jueves oficiales de salud en el condado Cameron anunciaron que siete personas más dieron positivo al coronavirus. De acuerdo a un comunicado del condado...
Bomberos realizarán pruebas de coronavirus en asilos en condado Cameron
Durante la pandemia, los asilos de ancianos han...
“Neutralizan” al autor de un tiroteo en una base naval en Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, EE.UU. (AP) — Un equipo...
