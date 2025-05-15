Home
News
Supreme Court weighs whether to let Trump's birthright citizenship restrictions take effect
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday weighed whether to allow President Donald Trump's restrictions on birthright citizenship to temporarily take effect in most of...
These are the proposals lawmakers hope will save Texas’ water supply. Track them here.
" These are the proposals lawmakers hope will...
Weslaco ISD students get out-of-this-world learning experience with NASA mobile exhibit
The Weslaco Independent School District Afterschool Center's on...
Weather
Thursday, May 15, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Texas is feeling an early heat wave. It’s a sign of a long, hot summer to come
Originally Published: 13 MAY 25 07:23 ET ...
Wednesday, May 14, 2025: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college football
Los Fresnos Falcons football stars Cade Stumbaugh and Josh Laster both signed their national letters of intent to compete at the next level on Wednesday. ...
RGV high school baseball regional semifinal previews: Los Fresnos Falcons
The Los Fresnos Falcons have punched their tickets...
Sit-down interview with UTRGV baseball's Steven Lancia ahead of conference tournament
Watch our interview with UTRGV catcher and Jody...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Tienda de galletas en Brownsville elabora postres gourmet
Cookiedo es una tienda que elabora galletas, postres gourmet, macarons, porciones de pastel, brownies y más. Invitada: Anaiss Galván, propietaria. Número de contacto: (956)...
Disfrute del verano con bocadillos helados
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats se especializa...
Jueves 15 de Mayo: Cálido con brisa, temperaturas en los 98s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz...
