Harlingen police seeking driver of vehicle of interest in deadly hit-and-run crash
The Harlingen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle they say was in the area of where a 19-year-old...
Rio Grande City combating stray animal population with free spay and neuter services
Advocates in Rio Grande City are hopeful the...
Edinburg Rotary Club donates $5K to Tim's Coats campaign
The Edinburg Rotary Club presented Tim’s Coats with...
Weather
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024: Late showers, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024: Peaks of sunshine, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024: Spotty thunderstorms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
Last month, the RGV Seahawks girls flag football 8U and 12U teams took home first place at Texas state championship. "I was so happy because...
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
The UTRGV Vaqueros took down Stephen F. Austin...
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
The UTRGV women's basketball team fell to Abilene...
Programming
Edinburg Rotary Club donates $5K to Tim's Coats campaign
The Edinburg Rotary Club presented Tim’s Coats with a $5,000 check Thursday for the annual campaign. As part of the campaign, KRGV is asking viewers...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Desiree, the Pitbull
Noticias RGV
Alumnos de medicina de South Texas reciben terapia antiestrés con perros rescatados
Alumnos de medicina de la preparatoria South Texas Medical Professions, recibieron la visita de 3 simpáticos perros de rescate. Que, a su vez, son una...
El programa TITANS de la preparatoria de Mission abre las puertas al mundo laboral
La preparatoria Mission tiene un programa innovador que...
Academia Académica de Mercedes realiza evento anual 'Santa For Seniors'
Esta temporada navideña, la academia académica de Mercedes...
